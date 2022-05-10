Sam Parkin delivers his verdict on Jed Wallace’s situation at Millwall

Gary Rowett has overseen constant progression for the best part of three seasons at Millwall, and the attacking contributions of Jed Wallace have been crucial to that.

The 28-year-old looks set to leave the club at the end of his contract this summer, posing the challenge of replacing him for the Lions.

Solid defensive foundations have enabled Wallace to have a greater impact on games and results in the final third, and that should remain at The Den heading into next season, with Rowett providing a shore footing from the top in a post-Wallace era.

Sam Parkin explained how Millwall may look to replace Wallace when he appeared on the Totally Football League Show.

He said: “No one would’ve envisaged Jed Wallace producing so consistently at Millwall on his arrival from Wolves.

“It’ll be hard to get someone in who can replicate those types of numbers and his consistency.

“He’s been phenomenal and I don’t imagine they’ll have much money to reinvest, so it’s going to have to be a loan, or taking an opportunity on someone from a lower division, to try and replace him.

“What they have done is drip-feed younger players into the side this season, who’ve been brilliant.

“It’s been an incredibly successful season for Millwall, when the dust settles.”

The Lions have been very strong at set pieces in the last couple of seasons, that will need to continue along with improved contributions from the likes of Mason Bennett and Tom Bradshaw, to ensure the goals do not dry up.

The Verdict

The ultimate Millwall end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who was Millwall's first game of the season against? QPR Fulham Luton Reading

Probably the toughest thing to take about Wallace leaving the club, would be that it is going to be without any incoming transfer fee.

Typically, a player of his talent may leave to a newly relegated club from the Premier League for a significant fee, that the selling club can then reinvest, that scenario not playing out, due to Wallace’s desire to win promotion with the Lions, will make this summer even more difficult.

A successful direct replacement is unlikely to be found, and Rowett’s biggest challenge yet could be re-adjusting his squad and tactics to cover for Wallace’s exit.

Multiple players should be recruited if possible, to collectively shoulder the creative burden.