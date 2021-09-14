Sam Morsy verdict emerges from within Ipswich Town camp

Ipswich Town left-back Hayden Coulson believes Sam Morsy’s big challenges, commitment and high intensity will lead the Egyptian international to become a fan favourite at Portman Road, speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Morsy, 30, was the Tractor Boys’ 19th and final signing of the summer transfer window, a surprising move considering he was a regular in the Championship for former side Middlesbrough last season.

However, he has since revealed to the Hartlepool Mail that the Teesside club’s board wanted to offload him despite the midfielder’s willingness to remain at the Riverside Stadium and fight for his place, with his last appearance for Boro coming against Blackburn Rovers at the end of the month.

He was sent off that afternoon and with that and a failed appeal, he will miss the Suffolk side’s next two matches after serving the first of a three-game suspension at the weekend.

But when he does finally return to action and pulls on the Ipswich shirt for the first time, loanee and teammate Coulson believes he will be a hit at Portman Road.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times on the 30-year-old, the left-back said: “He’s a cracking signing. If you know Morsy, you know what he’s about. He will always give you everything, both on and off the field.

“He’s come here to get that promotion and get back in the Championship.

“He’ll bring that intensity with the press. He does the ugly side of the game. He’s obviously known for his big challenges.

“I’m sure the fans here will love him.”

The duo spent time with each other at Middlesbrough last term with Morsy only arriving at the Riverside Stadium in the summer of 2020, but with Coulson arriving in Suffolk on a season-long loan at the start of last month, they will be reunited for another campaign, albeit in a lower division.

The Verdict:

Morsy is the type of player whose importance goes under the radar because he does the ugly stuff, until someone points it out and then he’s finally appreciated for the vital attributes he brings to the team.

One thing that will catch the eye though is his challenges in midfield. After losing 5-2 to Bolton Wanderers, it feels as though Ipswich need a no-nonsense presence at the heart of midfield to stand up and be counted.

With his Championship experience, international pedigree and stature in the middle of the park, he could be a game-changer for the Tractor Boys who have really struggled to get going this season after such a promising summer.

With their backs against the wall, commitment above anything else, potentially barring quality, is what’s needed at this stage and if they can start to win their midfield battles with Morsy in the middle, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them shoot up the third-tier table.

They have the quality and depth for a meteoric rise, now they need someone like the Egyptian to be the glue of the team and help things start to click.