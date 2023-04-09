Ipswich Town midfielder Sam Morsy insists there is no room for complacency despite his side's excellent recent run of form.

The Tractor Boys secured their eighth consecutive win with an emphatic 4-0 victory over play-off chasing Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road on Friday, with goals from George Hirst, Conor Chaplin, Wes Burns and Freddie Lapado's penalty sealing all three points. It was also their ninth clean sheet in a row, setting a new club record.

Kieran McKenna's side moved back up into the automatic promotion places on goal difference ahead of Sheffield Wednesday, while they are also just two points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Promotion is now in the Tractor Boys' hands and they also have a game in hand on Wednesday, with their positive form coinciding with a six-game winless run for Darren Moore's men.

They are back in action on Easter Monday, when they make the trip to face a Cheltenham Town at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, with the Robins also in good form having lost just one of their last seven games.

What did Sam Morsy say?

Captain Morsy insists his side are not getting carried away despite their incredible run of form and says they will continue to focus on one game at a time.

"You try not to get too hyped about it in all honesty," Morsy told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"We're on a good run. It's just about the process and doing the right things every day to allow you to perform at the weekend.

"You hear some people talking about getting over the line. There's a marathon before you even see that line. It's just one game at a time for us."

Morsy is no stranger to winning promotions having done so with both Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic previously in his career and while he does not want to focus too much on his own experiences, he wants to use them in order to help his team-mates.

"You want to be subtle with your messages," Morsy said.

"You don't want to make it all about yourself and be saying 'this is what I've done' because people switch off very quickly. People aren't interested in what you've done, they're interested in how you can help.

"Day-by-day it's important not to get over consumed by other people and other results and just focus on what we can control.

"Like I said, we'll keep taking it one game at a time.

"This is football and, like life, you never know what's going to happen. You can make all these plans, but what happens if one unexpected thing happens? Does that derail everything? Are all your plans out the window? No."

Will Ipswich Town win the league?

It is looking increasingly like the Tractor Boys are the team to beat in the promotion race.

While a side of Wednesday's quality should not be written off, the Owls are on an incredibly poor run of form and are suffering with a number of injuries to key players.

Ipswich's current form is even more impressive as it has come off the back of a run of one win in eight games, so Morsy and his team-mates deserve huge credit for their response.

Morsy's mentality and leadership skills will be crucial in getting the Tractor Boys over the line, as will his partnership with Massimo Luongo, who has been outstanding following his arrival in January, with fellow signings Hirst, Nathan Broadhead and Harry Clarke all making an impact.

It is difficult to see anyone being able to stop Ipswich in their current form and they must be considered favourites for the title at this point.