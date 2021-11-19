Sam Morsy sends message to Ipswich Town fans

Sam Morsy was not aware of the size of the fan base at Ipswich Town in the summer and has been impressed with how they have stuck behind the team in some tough times this season.

The Tractor Boys will be hoping to break into the top six places before the turn of the year and they have the chance to make some ground on achieving that in their trip to Sunderland on Saturday.

Morsy expressed his desire to harness the support from the stands in building momentum in the coming months when he spoke to the East Anglian Daily Times.

He said: “It’s just about building that togetherness. When you build that strong energy, within the town, within the training ground, it starts to propel you, you get momentum and everyone loves being a part of it. That’s how successful teams are formed.

“The big goal is to get higher up the league. Once you propel yourself into the play-off positions, which is hopefully only a couple of games away, then all of a sudden it just builds a stronger following, people get more excited and you create a fortress at Portman Road.”

Morsy’s partnership with Lee Evans in central midfield has been one of the main catalysts to push Ipswich up the table, using their experience of previous success in the EFL.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have Ipswich Town ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Have Ipswich Town ever won an away game at the Olympic Stadium - Yes or no? Yes No

Paul Cook knows his way around the block at this level and reuniting Evans and Morsy in the centre of the park looks to have been a master stroke. There was some opposition towards his position in the dugout when the Tractor Boys were struggling at the start of the season but the club’s faith in him has been repaid with the turnaround in form of the last couple of months.

In six of Town’s next eight before 2022 they face Sunderland twice, Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers, we will learn a lot about their possible automatic promotion credentials in that sequence.

If Cook can inflict defeat on Sunderland this weekend it may well spell the end of Lee Johnson in the dugout on Wearside.