Sam Morsy sends Ipswich Town message after defeat at Plymouth

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy thanked the fans who made the long journey to Plymouth today as he insisted there were positives to take despite the defeat.

Kieran McKenna’s side fell to a 2-1 loss at Home Park this afternoon, with two second half goals sealing the points for the hosts after Freddie Ladapo had put the Tractor Boys ahead.

Whilst a first defeat of the campaign was tough to take, midfielder Morsy took to Twitter to send an upbeat message, as he also noted the impressive support who made the extremely long trip for the early kick-off.

“Thank you to the travelling support who made the huge effort to come watch us today. Plenty of positives plenty of things to improve, we go again!!”

The result saw Ipswich drop to third in the table and it comes after the side threw away a two-goal lead to draw at Sheffield Wednesday last week.

Nevertheless, it has still been a very good start to the season for the Suffolk outfit, who are back in action against fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth next week.

The verdict

This was obviously a blow for Ipswich but Morsy’s assessment of the game is pretty fair here as there were positives to take.

Most neutrals who saw the game will have seen a very good clash between two sides that are likely to be in the mix for promotion come May, with two fine strikes winning the game for the hosts.

So, as Morsy says, it’s about moving on and looking to the next game for Ipswich, in what will be another huge test against Pompey.

