Sam Morsy reacts to Paul Cook news and makes Ipswich Town prediction

The appointment of Paul Cook as Ipswich Town boss has gone down very well with supporters.

Cook was appointed as manager on a two-and-a-half year deal at Portman Road on Tuesday as the Tractorboys look to secure promotion from League One.

Victory over Accrington Stanley on Tuesday evening put Ipswich into seventh position in the table – two points off the play-off spots and nine away from the automatic promotion places.

But fans will be hoping that the club can go all the way in their ambitions of returning to the second tier.

One of Cook’s first moves as manager was to bring in Gary Roberts to his backroom team – a man whom he knows well from his time with both Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.

The pair complimented each other well during their time with the Latics as they exceeded expectations on the pitch in the Championship last term, only to suffer relegation due to off-field matters.

One man who knows Cook and Roberts well is Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy who played under the duo at the DW Stadium, and taking to Twitter, the Egyptian backed the Tractorboys to secure promotion under their leadership.

Good luck @11_robbo and my old gaffer, Ipswich have got some great people here, Another promotion incoming mate 💪🏽 https://t.co/mOnPPQfo8D — Sam Morsy (@sammorsy08) March 3, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Morsy said: “Good luck, Gary Roberts and my old gaffer (Paul Cook).

“Ipswich have got some great people here – another promotion incoming mate.”

The verdict

There’s every reason for Ipswich Town fans to be optimistic right now.

The new regime under Paul Cook promises to be an exciting time for the club as they look to secure promotion.

While there’s clearly a lot of work to be done before that happens I think that messages such as this from Cook’s former players shows just how good a manager they’re getting.