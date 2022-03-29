Sam Morsy provides honest assessment of Ipswich Town’s play-off hopes

With six games left to play for Ipswich Town they are still playing catch-up for the poor start to the campaign they made.

The Tractor Boys are five points behind sixth placed Sheffield Wednesday having played one game more and will have to sustain their excellent recent form to take their bid deep into the campaign.

Ipswich have conceded just two goals in their last 11 matches and a continuation of that strong defensive process could see them emerge above Wycombe Wanderers and Sunderland as the most likely side to crash into the top six.

Captain Sam Morsy had his say on the club’s chances of getting into the play-offs when he appeared on The Totally Football League Show.

He said: “That’s what we’re going to have to try and do (win every game).

“We’re ninth at the minute, if we win our next two we’ll probably be eighth, we’ve just got to keep going.

“Realistically, if we’re going to sneak in it’s going to be on the last day.

“We’re prepared for that, the challenge is to try and win six on the bounce.

“It’s a huge challenge but we’re unbeaten in 11 now, the confidence is sky high and we haven’t got a lot of injury problems.

“In every league there’s always someone who comes through the back door, so why not us this season?”

Ipswich are arguably playing better than every other team in League One at the moment, and if they can continue their current high performance levels it will be fascinating viewing heading into the final few weeks of the season.

The Verdict

Ipswich’s run-in is as follows: Cambridge United at home, Shrewsbury Town away, Rotherham United away, Wigan Athletic at home, Crewe Alexandra away and finally Charlton Athletic at home.

The proof will be in the pudding after those middle three games you would expect, Shrewsbury and Rotherham will be very difficult on the road, before taking on a Wigan side that may be gunning for the league title at that stage.

The Tractor Boys could actually have quite a big say in who wins the third tier title with those head-to-heads with the Millers and the Latics on the horizon.

It is a difficult run-in, but if the sides above them drop points, they have every chance.