Highlights Ipswich Town midfielder Sam Morsy is embracing his side's upcoming match against Leicester City.

The Tractor Boys suffered a 4-0 loss against Leeds United - and need to bounce back.

The game against the Foxes could be crucial for Kieran McKenna's side.

Ipswich Town midfielder Sam Morsy has admitted that his side will embrace the occasion against Leicester City on Boxing Day, speaking to TWTD.

These comments come after the Tractor Boys' 4-0 loss against Leeds United yesterday - a result that may concern some supporters considering the Whites now have a good chance of securing a top-two place ahead of them.

Pascal Struijk got on the scoresheet early to set the tone for the rest of the match and unfortunately for Leif Davis, it wasn't a happy return to Elland Road for him as he accidentally prodded the ball into his own net to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

Crysencio Summerville made it 3-0 from the penalty spot before half-time and after that goal, it always looked as though the Whites were going to go on and win the game comfortably.

Joel Piroe added a fourth not too long after the interval - and the only positive Ipswich could take is the fact it wasn't a worse score for them in the end.

Championship (1st-3rd) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 23 31 58 2 Ipswich Town 23 15 52 3 Leeds United 23 19 45

Leeds have managed to close the gap between themselves and Ipswich to seven points after that game - and the Tractor Boys' next game isn't easy either - as they face league leaders Leicester at home on Tuesday.

The Foxes are flying at the moment and further strengthened their chances of securing the Championship title at the end of the season by securing a 3-0 win against Rotherham United yesterday.

That result wouldn't have done anything to cheer the Tractor Boys up - and this now looks set to be a crucial period for them as they look to retain and solidify their place in the automatic promotion zone.

Morsy on Leicester City clash: "We’re going to embrace it"

Kieran McKenna's side will know the difficulty of the challenge they face on Tuesday - but the Egyptian seems to be calm about the game.

He said: "It’s just the next game [the Leicester City clash]. It’s a great occasion, we’re going to enjoy it and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.

"It’s just another game. It’s how many points in 23 games, we haven’t got to put anything right as it’s been a phenomenal start to the season.

"It’s top of the league coming to our home and we’re going to embrace it."

Ipswich Town need to step up against Leicester City

After a draw against Norwich City and a loss against Leeds, they need to get themselves back on track.

On paper, a draw against the Canaries isn't a disaster, but they had the home advantage in that game and would have wanted to win all three points.

Facing Leicester won't be an easy assignment though - and it's difficult to know what approach the Tractor Boys should take.

They are at their best when they are on the front foot.

But that could create gaps in their defence that the Foxes could exploit.