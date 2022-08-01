Sam Morsy makes bold prediction about Ipswich Town team-mate ahead of Forest Green clash

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy has predicted that his team-mate Tyreece John-Jules could experience a breakout season at Portman Road.

Signed by the Blues on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal earlier this summer, John-Jules was handed his debut in the club’s clash with Bolton Wanderers last Saturday.

Whilst the forward wasn’t able to score what would have turned out to be the winning goal for Ipswich in this fixture, he did show some signs of encouragement at Portman Road.

Lee Evans’ strike in the first-half of this fixture cancelled out Aaron Morley’s penalty as the game ended in a draw.

John-Jules had an effort saved by James Trafford in the closing stages whilst Morsy was also denied by the Bolton goalkeeper.

Ipswich will be looking to secure all three points in their clash with Forest Green Rovers this weekend.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Morsy has revealed that he believes that John-Jules could go on to make a positive impact for Ipswich during the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about his team-mate, Morsy said: “He’s looked excellent – he’s getting fitter, stronger and faster every week.

“If we can keep him fit and he stays level headed – which I’m sure he will – he can have a real breakthrough season.”

The Verdict

Ipswich’s supporters will be hoping that Morsy’s prediction turns out to be correct as John-Jules could potentially play a key role in the club’s push for promotion if he maintains his fitness as well as his consistency.

When you consider that the 21-year-old has managed to provide a respectable total of nine direct goal contributions in 27 League One appearances during his career, he will be confident in his ability to make a difference at this level in an Ipswich shirt.

If John-Jules makes a bright start to his time at Portman Road, he could force fellow strikers Kayden Jackson and Freddie Ladapo to step up their performance levels.

With Ipswich set to take on Forest Green in their next fixture, it will be interesting to see whether John-Jules is handed another chance to impress by manager Kieran McKenna.