Sam Morsy makes admission about Ipswich Town’s play-off hopes following Morecambe clash

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy has admitted that he still believes that the club can challenge for a place in the play-offs later this year.

The Tractor Boys are currently five points adrift of Sheffield Wednesday who occupy sixth-place in the League One standings at this moment in time.

Kieran McKenna’s side would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in the third-tier yesterday after recently being held to a 0-0 draw by Cheltenham Town.

However, Ipswich instead had to rely on a late goal from Wes Burns to rescue a point in their showdown with Morecambe.

The Shrimps took the lead in the 59th minute of the clash as Aaron Wildig planted a header past goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Bersant Celina nearly levelled proceedings for Ipswich as his strike was saved by Trevor Carson.

Morecambe were unable to hold on to their advantage as Burns netted his ninth league goal of the season.

Ipswich were then denied what would have been a winning goal by Carson who was equal to Janoi Donacien’s effort.

Following this fixture, Morsy offered his thoughts on Ipswich’s play-off credentials.

Asked by TWTD about whether a top-six finish is still a reasonable target for his side, Morsy said: “Absolutely, of course, it is.

“We’re going to have to put wins together and we know that. We’re going to have to get scoring and find that last touch, but if we do that, we’re going to be a real force.

“Every time we don’t get three points, we’re going to feel it. But there’s a lot of belief that if we play like that nine times out of 10, we’ll win. I genuinely believe that, but we’ve got to keep going.”

The Verdict

When you consider that there is still plenty of football left to be played this season, it is hardly a surprise that Morsy is currently taking this stance on Ipswich’s play-off aspirations.

An upturn in form in the coming weeks could potentially result in the Tractor Boys moving to within strike distance of a place in the top-six.

Morsy will be hoping to play a major role in this particular push after starting in each of the club’s last four league fixtures.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.90 in the third-tier, the 30-year-old will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in Ipswich’s upcoming clashes with Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City.