Sam Morsy gives honest verdict on Ipswich Town’s current situation

Ipswich Town endured a frustrating afternoon on Saturday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Shrewsbury Town at the New Meadow.

After going ahead in the sixth minute through James Norwood, a second yellow card for defender Cameron Burgess and 84th minute equaliser from Shaun Whalley for the hosts left Ipswich feeling disappointed.

The result sees Ipswich now sat ninth in the league but eight points from the play-offs with four games left to go make it look very unlikely that they would make it to a top six finish, meaning the club look set to fall short of pre-season expectations, something Sam Morsy is well aware of.

Speaking about the position his side find themselves in after the game, the Ipswich told The East Anglian Daily Times: “The level’s not quite where we need it to be at the moment but we showed it in glimpses and scored a great goal. We controlled the game for long parts but we need to be more ruthless and see games out.

“It’s a long way from where we need to be but that won’t be for a lack of work. We’re working really hard and we know where we need to be. It’s going to be a journey to get there but it will be a daily task this season, in the summer, then in pre-season and next season to get to where we need to be.

“We do need more. We want to end the season well and end it with wins. The fans travel in unbelievable numbers and deserve a little bit more than what we’ve given them.

“We have been playing well but we want to give them more and lay the platform for next season.

“When you play for a club this big, moving in the right direction, the management team have to be ruthless so you are always playing for your future.

“We have to be better. There are so many encouraging signs and we’re still close, but still so far away.”

Morsy and Ipswich continue their season run-in on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to the New York Stadium to face promotion chasing Rotherham United.

The Verdict:

Ipswich have had a good season but it seems they didn’t have quite enough to make it to the play-offs this season.

However, under Kieran McKenna they have significantly improved and the foundations have been built to push on from next season.

The nature of yesterday’s draw was poor but possibly a reminder to the squad that they’re not quite there yet and there’s work to be done.

However, from Morsy’s words it feels as though the players are aware of this and will work hard to ensure they are at a higher standard consistently.

For them now it probably feels like they want to finish the season as well as possible but then work hard over summer to be able to push even further next season.