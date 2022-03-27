Sam Morsy gives his verdict on Ipswich’s performance after big win

Ipswich picked up a valuable three points against fourth placed Plymouth yesterday as they won 1-0.

The win sees the Tractor Boys remain ninth in the league but now just five points from the play-offs keeping their hopes of getting a place by the end of the season alive.

Ipswich went ahead in the 37th minute through a Sam Morsy goal after he got on the end of a good James Norwood cross.

The strike was the first goal conceded by Plymouth in seven games and the result end their run of six successive wins.

Reflecting on the game, goalscorer Morsy told East Anglian Daily Times: “It was a big win.

“It was disappointing not to get three points in the last two [Portsmouth and Oxford] but it was a good performance today.

“We have to put the wins together now, no doubt about it, but they had won six in a row and we completely blew them away without even being at our best.”

Morsy’s goal was his first at Portman Road and he has credited his manager Kieran McKenna for allowing him to play further up the pitch as he said: “It was really good to score my first goal at home.

“I could have had a few this season but this was my second of the season and I want a few more.

“I wouldn’t have been in that area to score that goal earlier in the season but the manager now has allowed me to run late. I know what it’s like when a midfielder keeps running past you in the box – it’s hard to stay with.

“I started off my career as a box-to-box player and one of the first things the manager said to me was ‘I’ve seen qualities in you so can you still do that?’

“I said yes and we’ve worked at it. It’s great to see it come to fruition.”

[

Ipswich Town quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Tyrone Mings Ipswich Aston Villa

Considering whether the play-offs are an achievable goal, the 30-year-old said: “We just have to keep putting wins together and go a step further.

“If we’d lost today we would have been playing for our summer holidays but, if we won like we did, we’re still in it.

“We have to give it absolutely everything.”

The Verdict:

This win was a massive result for Ipswich. Not only does it help their push for the play-offs but it was a big result against a team who have been in excellent form and hard to beat.

There’s no doubt this result will have risen the confidence of the players and they will be looking to take this forward and then build on it as they go into their final run of games.

The players are well aware that the play-offs can be achieved but based on Morsy’s comments, it seems as though the players are in a good mindset and seeing this as motivation rather than pressure.

If they can continue to produce performances to the standard of the one they did yesterday there is no reason they can’t get themselves in a play-off spot.