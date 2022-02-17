Sam Morsy delivers glowing verdict on Ipswich Town key figure

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy has revealed how impressed he has been with the ambition shown by Kieran McKenna ever since he was appointed, during an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times.

McKenna, who took charge of the Tractor Boys midway through December after the club parted company with Paul Cook, has helped change the mood around Portman Road, with his side hoping to secure a play-off spot in what remains of this season.

Sitting five points shy of the play-offs, Ipswich have made impressive strides back towards the promotion conversation.

The Tractor Boys have picked up 16 points from their last eight games and will be hoping to improve their record against the division’s top teams if a play-off finish is genuinely on the cards.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times about McKenna and the impact he has had since arriving in mid-December, Morsy said: “I see it every day in training, in the games, in the results – we seem to be finding different ways to win games, which is really important.

“I just think gradually we’re improving and getting better. The players have to continue to buy in to what he (McKenna) wants – and they are – because when you hear him speak, he’s very, very ambitious.

“It’s one of those moments really where as players if you don’t get on board you’ll get left behind.

“Whether that’s the captain, the best player, worst player, whatever it is, there’s an opportunity to be part of it – and if anyone doesn’t want to buy in they’re going to be left behind.

“I think he sees this as a real, real project. You look at the crowds and the away support, the home support – it’s absolutely terrific, and I think the fans are starting to see a team they like now.

“We’re still some way away, but if we keep getting better and winning games, we’ll close that gap.”

The verdict

Ipswich have an excellent opportunity to continue their momentum and secure a play-off spot in what remains of this season.

They certainly have the squad, there is a togetherness between the playing staff and the first-teamer, and McKenna’s ambition is also another reason to be excited.

They still need to make up five points before they enter the play-offs, however, they are a team in form and be confident that they can secure a top-six spot.

A return to the Championship is definitely a genuine possibility, and whilst they endured a difficult start to the campaign, they appear to be coming good at an important stage.