Sam McCallum’s first words after joining QPR on loan from Norwich City

Sam McCallum has said that his move to Queens Park Rangers was ‘a no-brainer’ after completing his move to West London.

The 20-year-old completed his switch to the Hoops from Norwich City after an enjoyable spell in the Championship last term with Coventry City.

The full-back made 41 appearances for the Sky Blues in the second tier last season and says that he’s excited by the prospect of continuing his development with Mark Warburton’s side.

Speaking to QPR’s official website, McCallum said: “I’m proper excited to get going. I can’t wait to meet the boys and get out on the training pitch.

“When QPR requested the loan it was straight away a no brainer. This is a massive club.”

He added: “I want to get some game time but I know I will have healthy competition here from Lee Wallace. I am fit and ready to go – I just can’t wait to get started.”

Mark Warburton was equally delighted by the deal, saying: “I am really pleased we have been able to bring Sam in.

“He showed his undoubted quality in the Championship last season with Coventry. He brings real ability and will add competition to the squad which is so important.

“He also understands the wingback role, he has an attacking instinct, great physicality and is aerially very strong as well. Sam is a player who can have an impact in both boxes, and I am looking forward to working with him.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that this is a great deal for the club and player.

Queens Park Rangers will really benefit from having a player such as Sam McCallum in their ranks due to his energy and technical skills.

For the 20-year-old this will be the ideal opportunity to kick on and gain even more experience in the Championship.

He’s looking like a really talented prospect for the future and a positive spell in West London will do his Norwich City hopes the world of good.