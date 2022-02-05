Sam McCallum sends four word message to QPR fans amid injury recovery

Sam McCallum has not featured in the Championship for Queens Park Rangers since late October in what has been a very stop-start loan spell from Norwich City.

Lee Wallace has been first choice left wing back under Mark Warburton in the last couple of months, but the 34-year-old does not offer the same attacking threat as McCallum who chipped in with two goals in the season’s opening stretch.

With the West Londoners still well placed to secure a top six finish this season, McCallum could be the missing piece of the puzzle and his return would certainly give supporters a lift.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram to provide an update on his physical situation ahead of the club’s trip to Peterborough United in the FA Cup fourth round.

He wrote: “We back on track.”

Warburton’s three at the back system has really brought the best out of the squad this season with so many players going to new levels.

McCallum is suited to left wing back and the greater attacking licence it gives him as oppose to a traditional defensive left back.

QPR are just two points off of the automatic promotion places and McCallum’s return can only increase their chances of reaching the promised land.

The Verdict

Lee Wallace has been a consistent performer for Rangers for a number of years now, however at wing back he does have his limitations.

Rangers have been able to rely on Albert Adomah’s attacking contributions from the right side in the last couple of months, but with Adomah and McCallum a menacing threat from both sides of the pitch, Warburton’s men could go to a new level.

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock have shouldered the majority of the creative burden, with Luke Amos also stepping up in recent weeks, but restoring McCallum to the starting XI would give Rangers more angles of attack and make them much more difficult for opposition teams to prepare for.