Sam McCallum clears up his situation at QPR with social media post

Queens Park Rangers defender Sam McCallum has revealed on Instagram that his recent operation was a success.

The 21-year-old had to undergo surgery at the weekend after picking up a serious hamstring injury during the club’s showdown with Nottingham Forest last month.

McCallum was substituted in the first-half of this particular fixture after sustaining this issue and has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for his side’s clashes with Cardiff City and Blackpool.

In the defender’s absence, QPR have managed to seal four points from their last two Championship fixtures.

The Hoops had to settle for a draw in last Saturday’s meeting with Blackpool as Chris Willock’s stunning goal was cancelled out by Gary Madine’s spot-kick.

Currently sixth in the second-tier standings, it will be intriguing to see whether QPR will be able to push on in the coming months as McCallum is not set to feature for the remainder of 2021.

Making reference to his injury on Instagram, McCallum shared a positive update as he revealed that his operation was a success.

The defender posted: “Grateful for all the messages.

“The operation was a success and can’t wait to be back playing.”

The Verdict

QPR’s supporters will be delighted to see that McCallum’s operation went well as the defender has produced a number of impressive performances for the club this season following his loan move from Norwich City.

During the eight games that he has played for the Hoops in the Championship, the defender has managed to record a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.82 at this level.

As well as scoring two goals for his side in the second-tier, McCallum has managed to produce 1.4 tackles per game whilst he has also made 1.5 interceptions per match.

Providing that he doesn’t suffer any setbacks in his road to recovery, the defender could potentially go on to help QPR launch a push for a play-off place in 2022.

In order to minimise the risk of another injury, Warburton will be looking to ease McCallum back into action when the former Coventry City man is fit enough to feature at senior level for the Hoops.