Sam Lavelle starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to play Oxford on Saturday

Charlton Athletic host Oxford United on Saturday in hoping to put back-to-back defeats on their travels behind them.

Karl Robinson returns to his former employers with the chance of achieving a domestic double over the Addicks after the Yellows won 2-1 at the Kassam Stadium in the early knockings of the campaign.

The Addicks led through Elliot Lee at second placed Wigan Athletic last weekend before sloppy defending saw them fall to a 2-1 loss.

Charlton have been particularly vulnerable from set pieces of late and have a weakened frontline with Chuks Aneke, Jayden Stockley, Conor Washington and Scott Fraser ruled out.

Jake Forster-Caskey remains a long term absentee and will miss the opportunity to play against his former manager, while Corey Blackett-Taylor is still sidelined.

Here, we are predicting two changes to the line-up that lost out at the DW Stadium…

The two alterations are as follows: Sam Lavelle replaces Adam Matthews, pushing Sean Clare to right wing back, and Akin Famewo comes in for Ben Purrington at left centre back.

Matthews, Purrington and Albie Morgan may feel aggrieved not to earn a start while 17-year-old Daniel Kanu is next up on the pecking order for a striking berth.

This would be the first time that Sean Clare has played at right wing back for the club, but the versatile central midfielder has played right back before in his career and would take on further attacking licence with Sam Lavelle adding some defensive solidity inside him.

Saturday could potentially see Lavelle’s first league start since picking up a groin injury in late October, with Diallang Jaiyesimi retaining his place at left wing back, despite Juan Castillo and Purrington being arguably more suited to the role.