Sam Lavelle speaks out on Charlton Athletic future aims

Sam Lavelle has seen his side miss out on a promotion this campaign and has also seen himself ruled out of action for an extended period of time.

With that backdrop, he’s proceeded to tell London News Online that the Addicks need to have a ‘proper’ season in 2022/23.

The player has made 21 league appearances for the club so far this campaign with two goals despite playing at the back but has not featured perhaps as much as he would have liked.

That comes down to the 25-year-old missing plenty of action due to an injury he sustained, ruling him out of first-team contention for around four months.

He’s back playing on a regular basis now and has had some good showings since his return but he would no doubt have liked to be playing for much more at this point in the campaign than he is now.

Charlton started the season struggling and looked like relegation candidates more than promotion hopefuls. However, after appointing Johnnie Jackson, their form picked up and they began to surge up the table.

After another dip in their results though – between the beginning of February and the middle of March, they didn’t win a game – they have fell to 15th in the division. They look unlikely to be dragged into a relegation battle – they’re 13 points away from 21st placed Wimbledon – but are going to have to settle for consolidation.

It’s a far cry from the beginning of the season when the Addicks were seen as one of the promotion favourites – and now that Lavelle is back in the first-team, he has told London News Online that he wants his side to have a ‘proper’ season next campaign and challenge for a promotion.

He said when asked about whether it is a struggle to find motivation at this point in the year: “You have got to find it in yourself to get motivated.

“Every game is important – especially a club the size of Charlton. It’s massive walking out at The Valley and to pull on that red shirt – no matter how small the game might seem.

“The players who can find that drive will have better careers. It’s been a bit of a weird season for me and it had been a pretty tough few months. I never thought too much about it, I just got my head down and supported the boys.

“We need to get some more wins and then hopefully have a proper season next time.”

The Verdict

Sam Lavelle has had a season to largely forget through no fault of his own and it has been a similar story for his club in general.

The defender will be glad to put his injury worries behind him and to get back into the thick of the action. He will certainly be motivated at this point in the season, as he looks to prove himself as one of the Addicks main defensive options going forward into next season.

Charlton though will be disappointed with their campaign as a whole, as it hasn’t turned out the way that many might have expected. They’ve had to settle for midtable and have spent more time fighting relegation than dreaming of the Championship.

They’ll want to change that next season and with their players back fit and with Johnnie Jackson now in charge, they’ll have a full summer to be able to try and sort the squad out.