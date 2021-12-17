Sam Lavelle quick to share his thoughts on Charlton Athletic’s managerial appointment

Johnnie Jackson was appointed Charlton Athletic’s permanent manager on a performance-based three-and-a-half-year contract this afternoon.

The decision came after the 39-year-old earned 20 points from nine matches as caretaker manager, guided the club into the last 16 of the Papa John’s Trophy, and to the third round of the FA Cup.

Summer signing from Morecambe Sam Lavelle picked up a serious groin injury on the first game of Jackson’s caretaker reign, a 1-0 win at Sunderland, and is yet to feature for the Addicks. Such has been Jackson’s impact though, the 25-year-old took to Twitter to express his happiness at the announcement.

Lavelle wrote: “Jacko’s at the wheel. Absolutely deserved class day for the club.”

Since Lavelle’s absence, Sean Clare and Jason Pearce have stepped into the back three system very well and will be hard to displace once the former Shrimp returns to fitness. Lavelle was one of few Charlton players to be able to hold their heads up high for their performances in the opening 13 games of the season under Nigel Adkins, a figure of authority and determination at the heart of defence.

The 25-year-old won promotion via the play-offs as Morecambe captain last season and will be hoping for something similar this time around as the Addicks hunt down the chasing pack.

The Verdict

The appointment has been a long time coming with supporters and players publicly calling for Jackson to be given the job.

The contract itself is a little surprising, clearly with conditions to meet within it for Jackson to continue in the role, careful management from owner Thomas Sandgaard who is most likely still paying off former manager Nigel Adkins.

The Addicks travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday in hoping to gain some ground on the play-off places.

A mission that could be helped in the short term with a large number of matches in the division having been postponed due to a high number of coronavirus cases at League One clubs.