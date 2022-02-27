Sam Lavelle delivers honest message following latest Charlton defeat

Charlton Athletic slumped to yet another defeat in League One – their fifth in succession – when visiting Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

The Addicks were looking to get back on track after a poor run of form, which had seen them slip from the top half all the way down to 16th position.

Defeats to Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and MK Dons had occurred with just two goals being scored in those four matches by the Londoners, and things would get even worse on their travels to Yorkshire.

Wednesday were ahead after just five minutes through George Byers and on the stroke of half-time, Callum Paterson doubled the advantage for Darren Moore’s side.

Charlton rarely threatened Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s goal as they were restricted to just one shot on target in what was a bitterly disappointing afternoon in the north.

Defender Sam Lavelle braved social media following the latest loss and sent a message to Addicks fans, issuing a heartfelt apology to those that travelled for their performance and results in general.

We’d all be tweeting if we’d won 5 in a row so I think it’s only right to come on here now. Massive thanks to the travelling fans yesterday and apologies for that team performance. I can only say we’ll be working as hard as possible from now until Saturday to put this right👊🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/bQRNu1f7ax — Sam Lavelle (@Samlavelle5) February 27, 2022

The Verdict

Most players wouldn’t be able to front up following such a poor run of form, so credit has to go to Lavelle for braving social media.

No-one at the club or in the dressing room will be content with the results right now and scarily Charlton could still be dragged into a relegation battle should they not start picking up some wins.

Something definitely needs to change soon though, whether it’s players or formation, to get back on the winning trail.

Lavelle though seems to be the leader that Charlton need right now but he also needs help from those around him – there is experience in that squad with the likes of Chris Gunter and Adam Matthews who should really be leading the Addicks out of the trouble they’re in now.