Sam Johnstone to Newcastle United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sam Johnstone is one of the most wanted shot-stoppers in England at the moment and Newcastle are the latest to lodge an interest in the player, as reported by Calciomercato.

The club have been taken over and now have a lot more money behind them – and they’re already eyeing up some of the best talent in both the UK and beyond, which includes the highly impressive Johnstone.

The former Manchester United man has gone from strength-to-strength since departing Old Trafford and has now emerged as a key player for his national team too, with the 28-year-old now vying for the number one jersey with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

There is plenty of interest in his services and plenty of options for the player – but is Newcastle the right one for him? Could he be an important player for Eddie Howe at the club?

Is it a good potential move?

The easy answer is yes.

Regardless of the club’s current goalkeeping situation, Sam Johnstone should instantly improve it and would arguably walk straight into the side. He has already proven he can hold his own in the top tier and he is even better a league lower, with his showings for the Baggies suggesting he is playing below his level.

If Newcastle stay up, then they would have a goalkeeper who can do a solid job in the top flight and help to both keep them there and then push on towards the top end of the table.

If they did end up dropping down to the Championship, they would be bringing in a goalkeeper who has a case to be not only the best in his position in the second tier but one of the best players in general in this division – so they’d be sorted inbetween the sticks.

Would he start?

Regardless of whether it is Karl Darlow, Freddie Woodman or Martin Dubravka in goal, Johnstone would provide an instant upgrade. There is some talent in this area at the club – Woodman has the potential to get better, Darlow and Dubravka can have their bright spots – but Johnstone has already proven he is a cut above at both Premier League and Championship level.

Right now, the club have one of the worst goals against records in the entire top flight. Johnstone on the other hand is keeping clean sheet after clean sheet for the Baggies despite their faltering form and has sometimes won them points on his own – and saved them from further embarrassment in some cases.

Johnstone then would certainly add a whole new element to their goalkeeping dynamic.

He would walk in and would likely start from day one.

What does he offer?

In short, the goalkeeper offers consistency, quick reactions and a calming and composed presence at the back. He is a leader and can help turn games on his own to boot.

Having a look at Johnstone in action in recent weeks shows how much he can help win points for his team. His lightening quick reflexes and double save for example denied Blackpool a surefire goal in midweek and kept his team in the game with a clean sheet. They came away with a point and that’s arguably down to his heroics. He continues to impress on a regular basis and shows no signs of slowing down either, so would be a huge boost to Newcastle if they did sign him – and it would be a big loss to the Baggies.