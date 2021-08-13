Sam Johnstone starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Luton

West Brom host Luton Town on Saturday in their first home game of the new Championship season aiming to pick up their first three points under Valerien Ismael.

The Baggies got off to a solid start to the season in their tricky opening game away against likely promotion contenders Bournemouth.

Ismael’s side had to show plenty of character to get themselves back into the game on two occasions after falling a goal behind twice before eventually levelling the game up at 2-2 and taking a point.

It was the first chance that West Brom fans got to watch the new look 3-4-3 system in action under Ismael. There were plenty of encouraging signs over what the former Barnsley manager is trying to build at the Hawthorns.

The likes of Callum Robinson, Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana were able to press very well throughout the contest from the front. That enabled the Baggies to squeeze Bournemouth high up the pitch and cause problems for their defence.

West Brom will be aiming to show that they are continuing to develop into a side that can be a major promotion force this season in the Championship against Luton on Saturday.

However, that will not be easy considering the Hatters got off to a flying start with an impressive 3-0 win at home to Peterborough United and after a positive summer window they are a club that appear to be on the up.

With that in mind then, we take a look at the starting XI Ismael could name against the Hatters…

Ismael will obviously be expected to stick with his tried and tested 3-4-3 formation for the home game against Luton on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see how the Baggies perform in that shape in front of their own supporters in a game they will be expected to win.

In goal, David Button got the nod for the Baggies’ opening league game at Bournemouth last week and the keeper made a couple of decent saves to ensure that West Brom picked up a point from the contest.

However, Sam Johnstone was amongst the substitutes having come back from England duty at the Euros and despite all the speculation surrounding his future he still remains with the Baggies.

Reports have now revealed that he is expected to start against Luton.

In the back three, you would expect Ismael to retain his faith in both Kyle Bartley and Dara O’Shea after the pair delivered a decent enough display against Bournemouth last time out.

The major dilemma will be whether to bring Matt Clarke into the side for his debut for the club with him having missed the Bournemouth game through a hip issue.

Ismael suggested after the game that it was not a problem that was expected to be too serious. He should therefore be able to come back in for Cedric Kipre here if he has indeed recovered enough.

Against Bournemouth, both Darnell Furlong and Conor Townsend were strong performers in the wing-back roles and you would expect the pair to maintain their places in the starting line-up for the visit of Luton. They could be key to creating issues down the flanks for the Hatters.

While in the middle of the park, both Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore would be expected to maintain their partnership. They showed signs that they could develop as an effective pairing for the Baggies this term against Bournemouth.

In the front three, Matt Phillips will be pressing for a start and Kenneth Zohore has also kept himself in Ismael’s thoughts with his performances in training.

However, the likes of Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Grady Diangana probably did enough against Luton to deserve another start against Luton.