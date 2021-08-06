Sam Johnstone starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Bournemouth tonight

West Brom travel to Bournemouth this evening aiming to get their campaign off to a strong start as they aim to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

It has been all change in the dugout during the off-season for the Baggies after something of a managerial merry-go-round ended up with them securing Valerien Ismael after paying compensation to Barnsley for the 45-year-old.

Ismael arrives with a strong reputation having led the Tykes to the play-offs last term against the odds with a real focus on youth and a relentless style of play.

It will be expected that he will get this West Brom side playing a lot differently from how they did under both Slaven Bilic and Sam Allardyce last term in the top-flight.

During the summer West Brom have managed to bring in the likes of Matt Clarke, Alex Mowatt, Adam Reach and Quevin Castro to bolster the options that Ismael has to call upon.

While West Brom have seen the likes of Rekeem Harper, Charlie Austin, Sam Field, Kyle Edwards and Lee Peltier and there is also a lot of uncertainty over the long-term future of Matheus Pereira.

The trip to Bournemouth sees them get a very early test of what Ismael is trying to build with his new side.

The Cherries made the play-off semi-finals last term and under new manager Scott Parker will be very much one of the sides fancied to challenge the Baggies for a place in the Premier League next term.

With all that in mind, we take a look at how West Brom could line-up in their opening fixture at Bournemouth…

It has been an eventful summer for West Borm’s first-choice goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with him having been called up to England’s squad for the Euros.

While there have also been reports throughout the off-season that he could be heading for a return to the Premier League with various clubs including West Ham and Watford linked.

However, the keeper has yet to depart the Hawthorns and as a result, Ismael might see it fit to include him in their starting line-up for what should be a major test against Bournemouth.

Ismael is likely to adopt a similar 3-4-3 setup to the one that served him so well at Barnsley last season. So, in the Baggies’ back three against Bournemouth you would expect Semi Ajayi to be pretty assured of his place in the side. While Kyle Bartley is also highly likely to start the game after just signing a new deal.

The major dilemma is whether to start Dara O’Shea ahead of new summer signing Matt Clarke. The West Brom academy graduate might just well get the nod from Ismael here.

In terms of the wing-backs, Darnell Furlong is likely to start down the right-hand side with new signing Reach ruled out of this game against Bournemouth through injury. The defender will therefore get the chance to make that position his own against the Cherries. While Conor Townsend looks the most likely option to start at left-wing-back.

Ismael relied so heavily on Mowatt in the middle of the park last season at Barnsley and his mobility and tenacity out of possession and quality on the ball should be vital assets for the Baggies this season.

He will likely come straight into the side for his league debut against Bournemouth with Jake Livermore perhaps coming in alongside him to provide protection to the back three.

In the front three, Ismael could turn to Matt Phillips on the right-hand side even after hinting he could be used as a number nine at times this season.

While Karlan Grant should get the nod to lead the line and it will be important he gets off to a strong start for his confidence.

On the left-hand side of the front three should be Grady Diangana and he has the potential to be a major force for the Baggies this term and they will rely on him to step up and fill the void left by Pereira’s absence.