Sam Johnstone, Seny Dieng, Brad Collins: Who are the best goalkeepers in the Championship?

The Sky Bet Championship is blessed with a wealth of top goalkeepers.

But who are among the best in the division?

This was the topic of our latest debate show on FLW TV as Football League World Chief Editor Sam Rourke was joined by Chris Thorpe and Billy Mulley to identify the top three best shot-stoppers in the division.

Do you agree with the selections? Watch the full show below and let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment in the Youtube comments section!

IF YOU LIKE THE CONTENT, PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO FLW TV ON YOUTUBE!