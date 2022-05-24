Sam Johnstone sends West Brom message after departure confirmed

Sam Johnstone has thanked all connected to West Brom after his departure from the club was announced on Tuesday.

Thankyou everyone @WBA for the last 4 years. Met some great people, made some great memory’s, and you helped me achieve my dream of playing in the premier league and for England. All the best for the future 😆 https://t.co/E5QdV54Zhv — sam johnstone (@samjohnstone) May 24, 2022

The keeper joined the Baggies in 2018 and has gone on to be a reliable performer over the next four years, including starring as Albion won promotion under Slaven Bilic and were then relegated from the top-flight.

Despite his performances in the Premier League, Albion kept hold of the England international this season, but it hasn’t gone to plan as they failed to sustain a promotion push.

Therefore, with his deal expiring, it’s been no secret that Johnstone would be leaving when his deal expired, and that has now been confirmed.

And, taking to Twitter, the stopper was full of praise for those connected to the Baggies as his time in the West Midlands comes to an end.

“Thank you everyone at WBA for the last 4 years. Met some great people, made some great memories, and you helped me achieve my dream of playing in the premier league and for England. All the best for the future.”

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

The verdict

This is a nice message from Johnstone and he should be pleased with how things went for him at Albion, even if the last few months haven’t been ideal.

Most fans will appreciate the role he played in taking the club back to the Premier League and then for sticking around when there was a lot of interest in him last summer.

With the club set for another season in the Championship, Johnstone wants to test himself at a higher level and you would expect him to secure a move in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.