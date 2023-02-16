Sam Johnstone sends message to Josh Griffiths after West Brom debut

It turned out to be a disappointing night at The Hawthorns for West Bromwich Albion in the end.

Welcoming Blackburn Rovers to their stadium, Albion knew a victory would see them leapfrog their opponents in the hunt for a Championship play-off place.

Things were looking good for the Baggies, too, when Jayson Molumby struck home in the 73rd minute to give them a 1-0 lead on the night.

However, Carlos Corberan’s side could not see things through, with Ben Brereton-Diaz striking an 89th minute equaliser to dull the Baggies mood.

One positive on the night for the club, though, was that young goalkeeper Josh Griffiths finally got to make his debut for the Baggies having came through the youth ranks at the club.

The 21-year-old already has loan spells with Cheltenham Town, Lincoln City and Portsmouth under his belt and with Alex Palmer injured and David Button in questionable form, an opportunity to play presented itself.

Griffiths himself shared his pride on social media today, and one former Baggies player had a message for his fellow goalkeeper.

On Instagram, Griffiths wrote: A very special night making my debut. Thanks for all the support and messages baggies 💙 onto the next 🧤 @wba.”

In the comments of the post, Sam Johnstone, the former Baggies goalkeeper who departed the club last summer said: “🔥🔥🔥👏👏👏 congrats mate.”

West Brom and Griffiths next face Watford in Championship action on Monday night, with the club sitting 10th in the league standings.

Kick off at the Hawthorns is scheduled for 8PM under the lights that night.

The Verdict

This is a nice classy touch from Sam Johnstone towards young Josh Griffiths.

Despite Griffiths having spent the majority of his recent history out on loan, Johnstone is no doubt familiar with the young goalkeeper, his talents and the hard work he has put in to get to this stage.

Carlos Corberan now faces a tricky decision with regards to his first choice goalkeeper whilst Alex Palmer is out injured.

Stick with Griffiths after a fine display or revert to David Button? I’d suggest the former.

