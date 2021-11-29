Sam Johnstone prediction shared amid Tottenham, West Ham and Newcastle transfer links to West Brom man

Journalist Tom Barclay believes that Sam Johnstone is more likely to depart West Brom in the summer than January, as he stated during an interview with Give Me Sport.

The 28-year-old sees his contract expire at the end of the Championship campaign and there is no doubting that he will be short of suitors.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have already expressed an interest in the England shot-stopper, whilst Newcastle United have also emerged as a potential destination, as per a report from Calciomercato.

Johnstone has already kept nine clean sheets in the Championship this season, conceding just 14 goals in the process.

The Baggies are also hoping to tie Johnstone down to a new deal at The Hawthorns, but if they are unable to secure Premier League football for next season, then it is unlikely that they will succeed.

The verdict

Despite operating in the Championship, Johnstone’s level is the Premier League.

He has been included in the England camp in recent years because he is a goalkeeper who should be operating at the top tier.

Johnstone has once again proven himself in the Championship, and as January nears, it will be no surprise to see more teams join the chase.

West Brom’s number one has all the abilities required, with his shot-stopping abilities and reflexes up there with the best in the division.

He is also very comfortable with the ball at his feet, meaning he would not look out of place at a club who tends to build out from the back.