Sam Johnstone delivers blunt assessment of West Brom’s draw with Barnsley

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has warned his teammates that they must stop making little mistakes as they approach the game with Middlesbrough.

The Championship league leaders faced Barnsley on Boxing Day and despite being overwhelming favourites, Slaven Bilic’s side failed to secure a win – drawing 1-1 with the relegation candidates.

Filip Krovinovic opened the scoring for the Baggies after just five minutes, but a 90th-minute equaliser from Aapo Halme saw the game end in a draw.

The point meant that West Brom have now drawn 1-1 in three out of their last four league games, being held by Wigan Athletic and Brentford this month.

The point did ensure that Bilic’s side went three points ahead of second placed Leeds United, but Johnstone has warned his teammates that they must stop making mistakes and dropping points.

“When anyone plays against West Brom, they always give an extra 10 or 20 per cent,” he said, as quoted in the GazzetteLive.

“We are always facing that – every week it is now. It has been a busy schedule, but that’s no excuse.

“We should have been better. We should be beating these teams.

“We didn’t, but on the other hand, we didn’t lose. You have to try to look at it in a positive way, but we’re all frustrated we didn’t come away with those games with three points.”

Following the game against Middlesbrough, West Brom will prepare for a top-of-the-table clash with Leeds United on New Years Day at the Hawthorns.

The Verdict

Completely agree with Johnstone, but if West Brom are going to have a slight blip in form – then it is probably best to get it out of the way now, whilst the likes of Leeds have a dip too.

Middlesbrough will want to up their game against the Baggies and end the year on a high after a struggling season so far.

Another draw for West Brom and a potential win for Leeds on Sunday could make that New Years Day clash even more appealing.