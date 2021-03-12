Sam Hutchinson issues verdict on Sheffield Wednesday teammate ahead of Celtic switch

Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Hutchinson has spoken out on Liam Shaw’s decision to swap the Owls for Celtic next season, and he seemingly doesn’t blame the youngster for doing so.

Wednesday confirmed this week that 20-year-old Shaw had penned a pre-contract agreement with the Hoops for the start of next season in a move that had been speculated for months.

Shaw broke into the first team squad at Hillsborough at the very end of last season, and has become more of a regular fixture during the current campaign.

An Owl since the age of eight, Shaw has played 15 times in the Championship so far this season and his performances impressed the Scottish giants – despite receiving two red cards in his relatively short career already.

Rumours of this move being a done deal came out almost a month ago, with some sections of the Owls support not being too happy that Shaw was still being selected ahead of his impending move in July.

Shaw remains committed to the cause though and senior Wednesday player Hutchinson – whilst not saying a lot on the situation – looks like he completely understands why Shaw has made the move he has.

“You do what you have got to do in football,” Hutchinson said on Shaw’s impending departure, per YorkshireLive.

“He has done really well but I am just concentrating on trying to keep the club up.”

The Verdict

It looks like Hutchinson didn’t want to get drawn into a big discussion on Shaw – and that’s probably for the best with Wednesday investigating the terms of the deal that the youngster has signed.

It’s a shame though that some Wednesday fans seem to have soured on Shaw since the Celtic links came out – sure he may have been at the Owls since he was a child but he has the opportunity to move to a club that are pretty much guaranteed a European place every year.

Celtic regularly give first team chances to young players so there will be opportunities for Shaw to stamp his authority and perhaps be the long-term Scott Brown replacement, with the Scotland international coming to the latter years of his career.