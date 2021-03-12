Sam Hutchinson assesses appointment of key club figure at Sheffield Wednesday

Senior Sheffield Wednesday player Sam Hutchinson has praised the club’s owner Dejphon Chansiri for appointing Darren Moore as manager of the club, believing that the 46-year-old is the ‘right appointment’.

Moore arrived at the start of the month from League One outfit Doncaster Rovers, taking over after the Wednesday hot-seat was vacant for two months after Tony Pulis’ departure.

Some managers come into the club and an immediate change of fortunes occur, but after four losses on the bounce before his appointment, Moore hasn’t been able to turn Wednesday’s fortunes around so far in his two matches in charge.

The Owls were defeated by local rivals Rotherham United last week in a huge relegation battle, and then they were sunk by promotion-chasing Reading 3-0, with ex-player Lucas Joao getting on the scoresheet.

It’s going to be a tough task for Moore to turn Wednesday’s fortunes around, especially with Rotherham having four games in hand on them after this weekend, but there are positive vibes coming out of the camp.

Hutchinson, who was brought back to the Owls by Neil Thompson before his caretaker spell ended, seemingly cannot speak highly enough of Moore and has full faith in him to restore their fortunes in the next few years.

“You want to play for him. He’s really positive and his staff are very good,” Hutchinson said, per YorkshireLive.

“I think the club have made the right appointment for the future of this club. He is very professional.”

The Verdict

The way Hutchinson talks about Moore, the more it feels like he will get time to turn the Owls around if they do get unfortunately relegated to League One.

Moore looks to be massively up against it in his bid to get the Owls out of the Championship drop zone, with the likes of Norwich, Cardiff, Watford and Barnsley still to play this season.

Chansiri will not have bought Moore out of his contract at Doncaster for him to be a short-term measure though – should be not be able to save Wednesday he will more-than likely be at the helm next season and from Hutchinson’s words, it looks like they’re in good hands.