Sam Greenwood’s decision to join Middlesbrough in the summer looks to have paid off for all parties involved.

The 21-year-old has been on the books at Leeds United since 2020, but has struggled for regular game time in the last few seasons, so they decided to send the player out on loan in the summer.

Boro won the race for the forward, and that seems to be now paying off, as Greenwood has netted four times as well as two assists in 14 league appearances this season.

The attacker has been crucial in the club’s rise up the Championship table, as he’s scored twice in the last four games to help Middlesbrough close the gap on the play-offs.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

His form isn’t going unnoticed, as it seems Boro are keen to tie him down on a permanent deal, while other teams from the Championship and Premier League are also interested.

Teams join Middlesbrough in transfer battle for Sam Greenwood

It has been reported that Middlesbrough have the option of a £1.5 million deal to sign Greenwood on a permanent basis.

But, with the player still having to agree personal terms, according to TEAMtalk, Boro know that without being promoted to the Premier League next season, they could find it hard to secure a long-term agreement.

The same outlet then went on to report, that Premier League teams such as West Ham, Crystal Palace, Fulham, and Brentford are all interested in the 21-year-old, as well as Championship duo Leicester City and Southampton.

Kieran Scott on Middlesbrough’s agreement with Leeds United

As mentioned, Greenwood is on loan at Boro for this season from fellow Championship side Leeds United.

The forward struggled for game time last season as Leeds were relegated from the Premier League, so both decided it would be best for him to leave on loan.

When a deal was struck between the two clubs, it was said that Middlesbrough do have the option to make the deal permanent. Now Scott has revealed why Boro have not yet pulled the trigger in the deal.

Scott told BBC, via Teesside Live: “It’s not as simple as that. I won't bore people, but it's a difficult one.

“At the minute he is still a Leeds player and I have to be respectful. He's on loan with an option, I’ll leave it at that.

“The only slight issue that could come is if Leeds were promoted, being totally transparent so everyone has the full picture.

“If Leeds were to be promoted, we all know what comes with that, when teams get promoted, players do better for themselves.

“I'm sure Sam is one of those and that is an issue that is there.

"We'd work with Sam and his representatives in that position if that was what the club wanted to do, but it's a difficult scenario.

“There are things to work through, but Sam has shown he can be a key component for us.

“The club-to-club side is dealt with; it would be about agreeing other things. Believe me, we will do our best. I watched him when he was 15 at Sunderland.

“I really liked him, couldn't afford him. He went to Arsenal, and then I had another swipe when he came out of Arsenal and chose to go to Leeds, which is fine.

“This is third time lucky. He's been good for us, and we've been good for him. Long may it continue."

Daniel Farke on the decision to loan Sam Greenwood to Middlesbrough

Leeds boss Daniel Farke stands by the decision to loan Greenwood out to Middlesbrough for this season.

It was a slow start to his loan spell, but in recent games, Greenwood looks to have found his feet and is starting to be key for Boro.

While Leeds have been at times light at the top end of the pitch, Farke says it was the right thing to do for Greenwood to leave on loan.

Farke said, via Phil Hay: “We're happy that he's progressed in the right way. When you loan a player out, you have two targets - either he comes back to improve your squad, or to increase his value. It was definitely the right decision."