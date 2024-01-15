The 2023/24 Championship season has once again seen Blackburn Rovers hit a number of runs that display contrasting results and performances after what was an inconsistent previous campaign.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's men would have hoped their recent goal-glut in the FA Cup Third Round against Cambridge United would have been an ideal springboard to turn their recently dire form in the Championship around in what was always a difficult trip to the Hawthorns, as they were eventually eased past 4-1 by Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion side.

Sam Gallagher returns to action in West Brom defeat

One ray of positivity in what represented Rovers' fifth defeat in their last six league games was the return of striker Sam Gallagher, who was named in the matchday squad for the first time since sustaining an initial calf problem in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in September, before an injury to the same muscle kept the 28-year-old on the sidelines for a more prolonged period of time.

Ultimately, the man who has been a permanent figure at Ewood Park since 2019 would feature in the final 28 minutes of the defeat, replacing Harry Leonard.

Surprisingly for a forward who hasn't featured in just short of four months, there has been concrete interest surrounding Gallagher in recent days. With that in mind, FLW rounds up the recent developments concerning the former Southampton man.

Journalist reveals potential Ipswich Town problems after initial setbacks

Ipswich Town's need for attacking reinforcements in this January window has been laid bare, with Gallagher one of the Tractor Boys' potential targets.

It was revealed by PA reporter Nick Mashiter that Rovers - who have seen club captain Lewis Travis also depart to Portman Road - have rejected two bids for Gallagher from the Suffolk side in the region of £1m and £1.5m.

To add insult to injury as far as this ongoing transfer saga is concerned from Ipswich's point of view, Alan Nixon via Patreon revealed on Sunday morning that Gallagher's wages may be another potential pitfall, despite Town's interest in speaking with the 28-year-old.

Prior to his side's 2-1 win over Sunderland on Saturday, Kieran McKenna played his cards close to his chest when quizzed about the potential incoming.

“I think it’s clear by now, we’re not ever going to speculate on any player, let alone a player who is contracted with another club," he said.

"There are only so many (strikers) available, there are only so many available that are within our budget and most of those are currently involved with a team who don't want to lose them."

Sunderland interested in Blackburn forward

Ipswich aren't the only side harbouring promotion ambitions that are keen on adding Gallagher to their ranks, as the aforementioned Sunderland find themselves in the same boat.

The Black Cats' need for a natural number nine has often been spoken about, and new boss Michael Beale is exploring two avenues in particular to rectify this issue, and the Rovers forward finds himself a target alongside Kieffer Moore, also vastly known throughout the second tier.

On January 7th, Nixon revealed that Gallagher was wanted by Sunderland if they were to miss out on acquiring Moore's signature as they feel the right price could be negotiated between themselves and their divisional rivals.

In the aforementioned report by Nixon that was released on the 14th, he also referenced that the 6"3 forward still remains a target in the remainder of the window.

Blackburn boss makes stance clear

Despite boasting the clinical edge of Sammie Szmodics, who has recorded 19 goals in 27 games this season for the Blues, the rest of the squad has failed to keep pace with the former Peterborough man in front of goal.

Therefore, it's unsurprising that Tomasson wants to keep Gallagher in the fold as he looks to halt the drastic slide in East Lancashire, and believes that losing his services would only weaken a squad in need of improvement.

"Proven goal-scorers cost money. That's the difficult issue but that's also why I'm very pleased to see Gallagher out there. A player with experience, a player who has done well for the club," Tomasson stated.

"I can't imagine we will weaken the squad," he continued. "I can't imagine that. It's an important window for Rovers, they have to get this right."

Gallagher is one of just two players at Ewood Park who are currently out of contract in the summer, and therefore this predicament puts his current employers in a tough situation, as they are stuck between keeping him and potentially losing his goalscoring nouse on a free in the summer, or accepting their losses and moving him on to the likes of Ipswich and Sunderland.

To date, the 28-year-old has played 215 games in all competitions for Blackburn, scoring on 45 occasions.