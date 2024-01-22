Blackburn Rovers' centre-forward Sam Gallagher has seen his name touted to a trio of Championship sides since the beginning of the January transfer window.

With other sides in the division keen to bolster their respective forward lines, the former Southampton man has been named as one of the more prominent figures when it comes to transfer speculation.

Earlier on in the window, promotion and play-off chasing outfits Ipswich Town and Sunderland were the first clubs to be linked with a move for the 28-year-old, but in recent days we have seen the emergence of Birmingham City, managed by Gallagher's former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray, in this particular transfer saga.

With that in mind, FLW brings you up to speed with the latest updates surrounding the forward's immediate future.

Birmingham City make approach for Sam Gallagher

It was revealed on Saturday afternoon that Birmingham's interest in the forward had led to the opening of talks between themselves and the Ewood Park outfit.

That's according to Football Insider, who claimed that Tony Mowbray has pinpointed his attack as an area which needs strengthening across the remainder of the window, currently having the likes of Jay Stansfield, Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz at his disposal.

After making twelve signings in the previous transfer window, the January window will be far less hectic under Mowbray, who stepped through the St Andrew's door just two weeks ago.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

While the report claims that discussions between the relevant parties are at an early stage, the Blues hierarchy are looking to bring Gallagher in on loan for the remainder of the season, after Andre Dozzell was also signed on loan from Queens Park Rangers last week.

This would see a return to the Second City for the former England youth international, as he was signed on loan by Harry Redknapp in the summer of 2017, before scoring seven times in 34 appearances for the club who eventually survived on the last day of a difficult 2017/18 campaign for the club under three different managers, the others being Steve Cotterill and Garry Monk.

Mowbray also signed Gallagher at Blackburn for a fee in the region of £5m back in July 2019.

Ipswich Town continue pursuit

As previously touched upon, Ipswich Town are not giving up in their chase for the Rovers man, having been continuously linked for some time.

According to a plethora of reports, the Tractor Boys, who are in the hunt for a new centre-forward after George Hirst's long-term injury and Freddie Ladapo's departure to Charlton Athletic, have seen an array of bids rejected for Gallagher's services in recent days.

PA reporter Nick Mashiter claimed on January 12th that Rovers had knocked back two offers from Kieran McKenna's side, believed to have been in the regions of £1m and £1.5m.

It was since reported by Charlie Gordon of the Express that Blackburn were unwilling to sell Gallagher after rejecting a third offer from the Suffolk outfit.

However on Sunday morning, Alan Nixon via Patreon reported that Ipswich's chief scout Sam Williams was present at Ewood Park to cast an eye on Gallagher during Rovers' 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town, which the forward played 70 minutes in before being replaced by Semir Telalović.

The 6"3 man has recently returned from an injury sustained back in September, with Saturday's game representing his first start since the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, when he initially picked up the calf problem.

Despite the trio of setbacks, Ipswich are said to remain hopeful in their pursuit, and could increase their offer which may tempt Rovers' hierarchy.