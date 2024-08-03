Highlights Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher is on the verge of joining Championship side Stoke City.

Gallagher is one of the highest earners at Blackburn, with a weekly wage of £14,423.

If Gallagher moves to Stoke on the same salary, he would be one of their highest-paid players.

Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher looks to be closing in on a move to Championship rivals Stoke City.

Gallagher first made the move to Ewood Park for the 2016/17 season, when he joined on loan from Southampton.

The striker then returned to the club on a permanent basis in the summer of 2019, and has remained there ever since.

In total, he has scored 48 goals in 235 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn, across his two spells with the club.

Sam Gallagher senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 235 48 26 Birmingham City 34 7 0 Southampton 26 2 0 MK Dons 15 0 2 As of 30th July 2024

But with his contract now set to expire next summer, it looks as though Rovers could be about to cash in on him, while they still have the chance to do so.

According to recent reports from Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy, it is expected that Gallagher will sign for Stoke this week for a fee of £1.5million, with a medical scheduled for the coming days.

But just how much will that move impact the wage budgets at both clubs involved in this deal?

Here, we've taken a look at Gallagher's current wage at Blackburn - according to Capology - to get an estimate of exactly that.

Sam Gallagher among Blackburn Rovers' highest earners

As per the numbers predicted by Capology, the striker currently has one of the highest wages in the first-team squad at Ewood Park.

It is thought that the 28-year-old is currently earning £14,423 per week with the contract he is on with the club right now.

That is enough to make him the fifth-highest paid player among those currently on the books at Blackburn, based on these figures.

Only Dom Hyam (£16,923 per week), Sammie Szmodics, Harry Pickering and Arnor Sigurdsson (all £15,000) are believed to be earning a higher wage than Gallagher at Ewood Park.

In terms of Gallagher, that means that Rovers are paying him £750,000 per year on those figures, which, with a year left on his contract, is what they would be due to pay him if this move fell through.

As a result, Blackburn would be saving a significant amount on their wage bill here if Gallagher is to move on.

Indeed, those savings could soon be increased even further, with Szmodics himself also being heavily linked with a move to newly-promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town.

Striker could also be a high earner at Stoke City

If Gallagher was to complete his move to Stoke on the same wage he is currently on at Blackburn, he would also be among their highest-paid players, according to Capology figures.

The striker's wage at Ewood Park of £14,423 would be enough to make him the sixth-highest paid player among Steven Schumacher's current first-team squad.

Those believed to be ahead of him at the club are Ben Wilmot (£20,000 per week), Lewis Baker (£19,423), Enda Stevens, Josh Laurent and Daniel Johnson (all £15,000)

As a result, if they do indeed get this deal done, it seems as though Stoke will be investing significantly when it comes to both a transfer fee, and wages.

With that in mind, the fact that Gallagher is not exactly the most prolific in front of goal by the standards of a striker, means it will be interesting to see if this move pays off for Stoke City.