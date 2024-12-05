This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City signed Sam Gallagher from Blackburn Rovers during the summer transfer window, but the striker has been hindered by injuries so far this season.

The 29-year-old joined the Potters for a fee which could rise to £1.6 million, as per the Lancashire Telegraph, but he has not been able to make the start he would have hoped for when he first arrived at the bet365 Stadium.

Sam Gallagher's Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 268 51 23

Injuries have meant that Gallagher has been limited to just three Championship appearances so far for his new club, which will no doubt be as frustrating for him as it has been for the supporters, especially considering that only one side, Swansea City, that are above Stoke in the table have scored fewer goals in the second tier this season.

Stoke fans were able to see what Gallagher is capable of during the Potters' 6-1 demolition of Portsmouth in October, so they will no doubt be looking forward to his return to action and hoping that he can put his injury problems behind him.

Stoke's decision to sign Gallagher can still pay off

We asked our Stoke City fan pundit, Sam Harrison, whether he thinks it was a mistake for the club to have signed Gallagher given his poor injury record, or if he believes that it could still turn out to have been the right decision.

"With Sam Gallagher, it is very difficult to say it was a mistake because you look at the performance he had against Portsmouth," said Sam.

"It is a risk, and Stoke took that risk. For all we know, he is getting closer and closer to coming back into the team.

"If he comes back and doesn't get injured for the rest of the season, then maybe the early part of the season when he got over that injury will have been worth the wait.

"Is that what Tom Cannon is maybe needing? Someone like Sam Gallagher, who he can work off, as their link-up was really nice against Pompey.

"I think you have to give it until further into the season.

"I'm a fan of Sam Gallagher, I must admit. I think that the Portsmouth game was a fantastic showing from him.

"Hopefully we can keep him fit."

Gallagher could help to bring the best out of Cannon

Cannon has scored seven league goals for Stoke this season, but four of those came during the 6-1 victory against Portsmouth, so there is a case to be made that Gallagher could help to bring the best out of the on-loan Leicester City striker.

Stoke will be keen to see the two strikers in the same team once again as soon as possible, and if Sam's prediction is correct, and if Gallagher can stay fit, then their link-up in attack could help the Potters climb the table.