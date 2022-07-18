Sam Gallagher sends message to Blackburn Rovers supporters during pre-season

Blackburn Rovers feel like one of the more unpredictable teams heading into the 2022/23 Championship season.

Not much was expected of Rovers last term, particularly due to Adam Armstrong’s departure, but the team went on to perform very well, and were devastating in patches as they flirted with the automatic promotion places at times.

With key figures from last season like Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe, Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke no longer present in the squad, it will be interesting to see how Jon Dahl Tomasson puts his stamp on the team.

Sam Gallagher has been one constant through some up and down years at Ewood Park, and the 26-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the club’s last pre-season outing, a 2-2 draw at Celtic.

He wrote: “Great experience at Celtic Park yesterday.

“Plenty of good things to build on over next couple of weeks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Gallagher (@sam9allagher)

Rovers earned a very respectable 2-2 draw at the home of the Scottish Premiership champions and will face Hartlepool United and Lincoln City before beginning the campaign at home to Queens Park Rangers.

With Tyrhys Dolan and Ben Brereton-Diaz probably the two most dangerous attacking options in the squad at the moment, it will be interesting to see if Gallagher can cement a place in the starting line-up at the beginning of the campaign.

The Verdict

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Blackburn Rovers facts?

1 of 25 Blackburn were formed in 1875? Real Fake

It feels like Blackburn are slightly up against it heading into the new season, having lost a handful of key players from last season and only Ethan Walker coming through the door at this stage, it is going to be difficult for Tomasson to replicate the results that Tony Mowbray produced last term.

Rovers are not able to compete financially at the top end of the division, and with further exits potentially on the cards, no points deductions and an increase in the strength of the promoted clubs, should Tomasson not get off to a good start, things could start to unravel pretty quickly at Ewood Park.

The loan market will be a very important area of recruitment in the coming weeks.