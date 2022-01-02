Sam Gallagher sends message to Blackburn fans follow fresh contract agreement

Sam Gallagher signed a contract extension at Blackburn Rovers to keep him at Ewood Park until at least the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

With a lot of uncertainty around other players in the squad who have contracts expiring this summer, it was important to tie down the 26-year-old who has been a consistent performer for Rovers in the last few seasons.

Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton Diaz have taken the headlines in the last couple of seasons, but Gallagher’s contributions have been invaluable, setting the tone in the final third with his physicality and adding vital goals and assists to the attacking contingent.

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Ben Brereton Diaz? Nottingham Forest Middlesbrough Sheffield United Huddersfield

The Plymouth Argyle academy graduate took to Instagram to share his emotions to the news with the fans.

Gallagher wrote: “Delighted to start 2022 by extending my time at @rovers.

It’s been a great season so far and definitely an exciting time to be a part of this football club. Thank you for all the support so far! Looking forward to seeing what the future holds.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Gallagher (@sam9allagher)

Gallagher has chipped in with ten or more direct goal involvements in each of his previous two seasons at Ewood Park and is on eight after just 16 league appearances this term.

The versatile forward has been one of Blackburn’s unsung heroes this season and is fully deserving of a new deal.

The Verdict

Gallagher being tied down to a new deal is good but there’s further pressing matters at the club in terms of contracts.

Thomas Kaminski, Darragh Lenihan, Joe Rothwell, Ryan Nyambe and Ben Brereton Diaz are all out of contract in the summer as it stands.

The situation will have a lot of clubs circling for a potential bargain in the summer transfer window or even this month and needs to be resolved to put supporters’ minds at rest.

In the meantime Tony Mowbray is doing an outstanding job managing the club, and has seemed to improve every single player within his squad at some point this season.

There has been more speculation about Rothwell and Brereton Diaz than the other three, but if the latter trio can be tied down anyway this month it would give the club a huge boost in looking beyond the end of the current campaign.