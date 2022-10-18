Sam Gallagher offers Tony Mowbray verdict ahead of Blackburn v Sunderland clash

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is set to return to his former club in the opposite dugout for the first time this evening as Rovers host Sunderland at Ewood Park.

Ahead of the match, Rovers striker Sam Gallagher has offered a very positive account of his former boss, having made plenty of appearances under him.

Revealing that he hopes Mowbray gets a good reception from the Blackburn fans, Gallagher said he was looking forward to seeing his old boss, who he describes as a great man.

“I hope he gets a good reception because he’s done great things for this club,” Gallagher explained, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“I’ll be looking forward to seeing him, but it will also be nice to get one over on him.

“He’s done loads (for me) as a man and a manager. I can’t say a bad word about him, the belief he had in me and I think the boys can say the same.

“The signings he made, loans or players he’s brought in, it’s been people who can help the club and who have tried to do the best for the club.

“Overall he is a great man and that’s what I respect the most about him.”

Blackburn head into the match sitting 5th in the Championship standings at present.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are currently ninth under the stewardship of the former Rovers boss.

The Verdict

This is a really fascinating tie tonight at Ewood Park.

The Mowbray element is, of course, a big part of that, but so is the fact we are seeing two top sides go head to head.

Arguably, both have been inconsistent so far this season, but when at their best, have shown real quality and ultimately that is reflected by their league position.

With how condensed the Championship currently looks, a win for Blackburn could see them go top of the league this evening, whilst Sunderland, could move into the playoffs. All results elsewhere permitting, of course.

Indeed, there is plenty to play for at Ewood Park this evening, with an important three points up for grabs.