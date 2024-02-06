Highlights Blackburn Rovers are set to trigger a one-year extension clause in Sam Gallagher's contract, securing him for another 12 months.

The decision gives Blackburn the chance to decide what to do with Gallagher in the summer and he could have a big role to play in the team for the remainder of the season.

Holding onto Gallagher is a "no-brainer" move for Blackburn as they need consistent goals in the second half of the season to avoid the relegation zone.

Blackburn Rovers are set to trigger a one-year extension clause in Sam Gallagher’s contract.

According to Alan Nixon, the Lancashire club will hold onto the forward for another 12 months.

Gallagher’s current deal is set to expire at the end of this season, but Blackburn can extend that deal to the summer of 2025.

This comes amid speculation over the player’s future, with Ipswich Town linked with a move for the 28-year-old during the January window.

Gallagher remained at Ewood Park beyond the transfer deadline, and could be with the team going into the next campaign following this latest development.

Carlton Palmer gives verdict on Sam Gallagher situation

Carlton Palmer believes that this is a smart decision from Blackburn as it gives them the chance to decide what to do with Gallagher going into the summer.

He has also claimed that the forward could have a big role to play in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side in the remainder of the campaign due to the situation surrounding the botched transfer for Duncan McGuire.

“Blackburn Rovers are ready to trigger the contract extension they hold on their striker Sam Gallagher,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Given the interest they received in the January transfer window for Gallagher, Ipswich one of the teams tried several times with improved offers, but Blackburn stood resolute.

“Blackburn can now decide in the summer whether to sell Sam.

“They won’t want his contract to run down like this season next season, so they’ve got until the summer to decide whether they want to keep him and extend his contract further.

“Sam has spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

“He returned last weekend to score against QPR, and will be hoping to get a good run in the side and hit a bit of form.

“With Blackburn seeming to have issues with their January signing Duncan McGuire, reports are coming out that the January signing might not be ratified due to Blackburn’s side not being completed.

“This could leave Gallagher having a big part to play between now and the end of the season, and that will decide whether Blackburn extends his contract further from then.”

Blackburn Rovers league position

Blackburn are 18th in the Championship table with 17 games remaining in the season.

The gap to the relegation zone is now just five points following last weekend’s damaging 2-1 defeat to QPR.

The team has failed to win any of their last eight in the league, including losing six in that run.

This has seen the side plummet closer to the relegation zone, having previously been in the mix for a play-off place before the start of December.

Next up for Rovers is a home game against Stoke City on 10 February.

No-brainer move from Blackburn

It makes complete sense for Blackburn to look to hold onto Gallagher until at least the summer.

While the team lost to QPR, his goal showed what he can bring to the team.

Rovers will need consistent goals in the second half of the season if they are to avoid being dragged into the relegation zone, which is more valuable than the £2 million they were offered by Ipswich in January.

If the club can finish mid-table this year, then they can re-evaluate the situation in the summer when it will be easier to consider cashing in on the forward.