Highlights Blackburn Rovers' season has been underwhelming, but their recent FA Cup win should boost their confidence.

Sam Gallagher's return from injury will be a significant boost to the team.

Blackburn should retain Gallagher as he provides much-needed goals and support to their attack.

Blackburn Rovers have had a poor season so far.

They only just missed out on the play-offs last season on the final day, missing out on goal difference.

Rovers have so far failed to live up to the heights of last season. They are currently sitting in 17th position, eight points off the play-off places. They have also only won once in their last eight Championship games.

Expectations are fairly low for the rest of the season given their first half of the campaign, but the 5-2 win at home to Cambridge United in the third round of the FA Cup should provide the team with some confidence.

Blackburn have had to deal with plenty of injuries this season, to key players such as Tyrhys Dolan, Ryan Hedges and Joe Rankin-Costello.

Gallagher of interest to Sunderland

One of their other players to have dealt with injury problems this season is Sam Gallagher.

The 28-year-old has been out on the sidelines since September with a calf injury, limiting him to just five league appearances with Rovers, scoring just once.

However, Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has said he is hopeful that Gallagher will return at the end of the month, which will no doubt come as a boost for the team.

The former England Under-19 international has been at Rovers for four-and-a-half years since joining from Southampton.

But he has been of interest to fellow Championship side Sunderland in this January window, according to Alan Nixon. It is claimed that he is the Black Cats’ back-up option if they are unable to secure the signature of Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

Blackburn should keep hold of Gallagher

With Sunderland’s interest, there is a chance that Blackburn may be open to sell.

Gallagher’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, although the club does have the option to trigger an extension on his deal for another year.

Due to his injury record this campaign, Rovers may see this as their only chance to cash in on Gallagher before his contract expires.

However, Rovers should keep hold of Gallagher as he can be a big boost to their attack for the second half of the season.

Rovers currently have the top scorer in the Championship this season amongst their ranks in Sammie Szmodics, who has scored 16 goals so far this campaign. Besides that, they only have one other player who has scored four or more goals so far, in Arnor Sigurdsson, who has scored five.

Blackburn goal involvements in the Championship 23/24 (as of 10/01/24) Player Appearances Minutes Goals Assists Sammie Szmodics 25 2208 16 3 Arnor Sigurdsson 18 1019 5 1 Harry Leonard 18 778 3 2 Joe Rankin-Costello 14 830 2 2 Scott Wharton 12 791 2 0 Tyrhys Dolan 18 1097 2 2

Rovers' need for extra goals in the team is clear to see. If Szmodics were to suffer an injury and add to the long injury list Rovers are already having to deal with, it could prove hugely problematic should those goals not be suitably replaced.

Gallagher has shown in his time at Rovers that whilst he is not the most prolific goalscorer in the world, he still gets goals and that cannot be denied.

In each of his last three seasons for Rovers, he has scored at least eight goals in the second tier.

Whilst it is not many goals for a striker, Gallagher is exactly the type of striker Rovers need in order to help out Szmodics and the other attackers in getting the ball in the back of the net more often; he's selfless with his play and often brings the best out of others. His record speaks for itself in that Gallagher guarantees you some goals at this level.

Rovers’ other strikers have failed to impress, with both summer signings Niall Ennis and Semir Telalovic both failing to score in a combined 21 league appearances.

So the need for Gallagher to return is even more vital. If Rovers were to lose him to a divisional rival, especially late in the window when he may be back fit, it would limit their chances of signing a replacement and could ultimately hinder their season recovering from this mediocre start.