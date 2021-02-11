Sam Field urged to impress QPR as John Eustace discusses odds of permanent deal

QPR assistant manager John Eustace would not rule out a potential permanent move for Sam Field in the Hoops’ pre-Rotherham press conference on Thursday morning.

Eustace took questions in place of Mark Warburton ahead of the R’s’ trip to the Millers this weekend with the QPR manager unwell – though it is not virus related.

And, during the press conference, Eustace was asked about the future of Sam Field and whether there was scope for a permanent deal after he joined on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Indeed, it certainly seems as though there’s potential for it but, having yet to see him play in blue and white, he obviously needs to show what he can do first.

Certainly, Eustace urged Field to display his talents and then QPR can weigh up their options:

JE [on a potential permanent deal for Sam Field]: It’s up to Sam, he’s got to take his chance and we’ll have a good look at him but he’s got to do the business #QPR — George Dagless (@georgedagless) February 11, 2021

The Verdict

It’s obviously hard at this early stage of his QPR spell to tell whether Field is going to stay at the club or not but it is evident that if he impresses there could be an opening for him to make his stay permanent.

Certainly, he’ll be wanting to get his career going after a number of loans from Albion and perhaps it’s in W12 where his future lies.

