Sam Field breaks his silence after switching West Brom for Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers’ latest recruit, Sam Field, is delighted to have his future resolved after signing a three-year deal in West London.

Field, 23, was on loan with Mark Warburton’s side during the second-half of last season from West Brom, impressing as QPR managed to secure a top-half finish in the Championship and end the campaign moving in the right direction.

The midfielder was key to that, making 19 appearances and scoring one goal following his arrival from the Hawthorns.

He’s now agreed a three-year deal and arrive for an undisclosed fee, with Field explaining how he was desperate to return having whet his appetite for life as a QPR player whilst on loan.

As per the club’s official website, he said: “I’m really happy to have this sorted and I already can’t wait to get going next season.

“I know I’m a permanent QPR player now and I’m hoping to kick on.

“Sometimes you feel that chapters are up in your life and West Brom has been absolutely brilliant for me. But I felt it was the right time to move on for good now. I had a feeling in January that if I could get this move right, I could stay here.

“I’ve settled in really quickly and really enjoyed it, too. So I was desperate to get this move completed as a result.”

QPR have also sealed the permanent signing of Jordy de Wijs this summer, with the centre-back another loanee that’s returning for a full campaign under Warburton.

Similarly, West London Sport report how the R’s are also hoping to sign Charlie Austin permanently from West Brom.

The Verdict

It’s great to see how excited Field is to be back.

He might well have got an opportunity this coming season at West Brom given they are heading back into the Championship, but he’s improved so much at QPR and his career his heading in the right direction after this loan. With that in mind, he would have been foolish to not chase a permanent deal.

QPR’s squad is taking shape already and that’s really, really exciting heading into the new season.

A few more additions and Warburton will start to feel confident of closing the gap on the Championship’s play-off places.

