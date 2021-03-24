Sam Field at QPR: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Sam Field’s future could be a topic of discussion this summer with him currently on loan at QPR from West Bromwich Albion.

One of four January signings for the Hoops, he, like the other three, has had a positive impact in their form for 2021.

Here, then, we break that down and look at what the future might hold for him…

How’s it gone so far?

You’d have to say pretty well.

He’s had to work his way up to fitness for the Hoops but match-time has increased and amid the last intense run of fixtures, we were beginning to see the quality he has and the impact he was having in the middle of the pitch.

He’ll be targeting plenty more football after the international break now that he has got up to speed in the Hoops side.

What issues does he face?

Aside from the obvious of keeping fit, the main one is the options QPR have in midfield at the moment.

Stefan Johansen is proving undroppable at the moment, such is his quality, and so it’s very much one other from Field, Dom Ball and Geoff Cameron alongside the Norwegian in the middle of the park.

Cameron, of course, has played in defence this season but that seems less needed now with Jordy de Wijs arriving and so Warburton is rotating between him, Ball and Field in the middle of the park.

Field needs to show why he should be the first-choice partner of Johansen in the remaining matches.

What’s next?

Potentially, a permanent stay.

Whilst Warburton will want Field to keep proving himself, he has already admitted he would like to sort a permanent deal for the midfielder int he summer window.

There is an option to buy on Field in his current deal from West Brom and so the Hoops will be trying to negotiate a fee with the Baggies, if there is a chance that they can get him in.

Field must keep performing, but it looks as though he’s already doing enough to win fans and his manager over in west London.