Sam Cosgrove starts: The predicted Plymouth XI to face Sheffield Wednesday tonight

Plymouth are the team to catch and the team to beat in League One so far this season but after seeing off Wycombe at the weekend, they’ll face another stern test in midweek against Sheffield Wednesday.

Steven Schumacher’s side have jumped above the Tractor Boys to lead the rest of the pack in the league and it was them who also ended Ipswich’s unbeaten run this campaign too.

Argyle have now gone unbeaten in their last five games and four of those have been wins. The Owls will want to put that run to a halt and with the club in third, there is every chance they could so this week.

Here then, is the predicted lineup for Plymouth ahead of the fixture.

After another victory against Wycombe last time around, you would think Steven Schumacher would be sticking with the same side that claimed those three points – especially if everyone is still fit.

The signs are that he shouldn’t have any fresh injury issues to contend with either. Apart from Macauley Gillesphey, there aren’t many sidelined right now and even Niall Ennis is back in contention. Here though, it would be hard to throw him straight back into the team when Sam Cosgrove bagged the winner upfront at the weekend.

Quiz: Did Plymouth Argyle win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Adams Park Win Draw Lose

Michael Cooper continues to be one of the most impressive players in the team so will retain his number one jersey and Nigel Lonwijk has also been a standout on his loan deal so far. He was solid at the weekend and as long as he remains match fit, he should get gametime.

In the middle, most things run through Jordan Houghton. He completed more dribbles and was the most accurate passer to play 45 minutes or more than anyone else on the field against Wycombe. Likewise, his partner Adam Randell created more chances than anyone else in that fixture. The centre of the field then should stay completely the same.

Slightly further forward and Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz have both been key in helping Plymouth to both create chances and score goals. Neither warrant dropping so both should lineup behind Sam Cosgrove for this fixture.