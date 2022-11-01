Sam Cosgrove sends one-word verdict after Plymouth’s 4-2 win over rivals Exeter

Sam Cosgrove shared his delight after Plymouth Argyle picked up the bragging rights after a 4-2 win over rivals Exeter City last night.

In a hugely entertaining clash at Home Park, the hosts had to come from behind twice, the second time through an excellent Bali Mumba strike, before a Ryan Hardie double sealed the points for Steven Schumacher’s side.

As well as winning the derby, it was huge for Plymouth as moved four points clear of Ipswich Town at the top of the League One table, whilst, crucially, the gap to third-placed Sheffield Wednesday is now back to seven points in the battle for automatic promotion.

Therefore, it was a great night for all connected to Argyle and Cosgrove, who played the full 90 minutes, summed it up nicely with just one word as he reacted to the win on Instagram with ‘big’.

Whilst the players will be enjoying the victory right now, attention will quickly turn to their next game, which is in the FA Cup at Grimsby this weekend, with the next league game not until the week after.

The verdict

This was a fantastic night for all Plymouth fans and the scenes at the end showed just how much it meant to the players as well.

So, it’s no surprise the players are taking it all in today on social media and Cosgrove’s message does sum it up well.

Of course, the main thing for the support is beating their bitter rivals but in the bigger picture it was a huge three points that has given them a bit of a cushion at the top of League One, which is ideal going into the cup.

