Sam Cosgrove reacts to Plymouth Argyle’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday

Plymouth Argyle maintained top spot in League One with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday evening.

Steven Schumacher will be delighted to have taken six points from home games against Ipswich Town and Wednesday in the last couple of weeks, and belief will be growing in Devon that automatic promotion is a realistic possibility this term.

Sam Cosgrove has struggled for goals since moving from Aberdeen to Birmingham City in January 2021, for over £2 million according to Transfermarkt, but the 25-year-old has been a breath of fresh air at Home Park and appears to have found his feet again in English football.

Ryan Hardie gave Argyle the lead early on, but it was short lived with Liam Palmer levelling proceedings in the seventh minute, only for Cosgrove to step off of the bench and power a header in at the near post to take all three points.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on another successful game at Home Park.

He wrote: “Fighting until the end… Home Park absolutely rocking last night, boys were relentless with it.”

The header nestled in the bottom corner with the kind of conviction that was not present in loan spells at Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon last season.

The Verdict

Argyle have been amongst the best clubs in the EFL for recruitment in the last few seasons, but this summer has been incredible, and they continue to go from strength to strength.

Cosgrove has two seasons remaining on his deal with Birmingham City and could be seen as a more mobile option than the ones currently available to John Eustace in the not too distant future.

In Niall Ennis, Ryan Hardie, Morgan Whittaker and Sam Cosgrove, Schumacher is spoilt for choice at the top of the pitch, but that competition for places appears to be bringing more out of the quartet, another glowing reference for the atmosphere that Schumacher has created.