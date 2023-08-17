Highlights Sam Cosgrove's time at Birmingham City has not gone according to plan, with him being deemed fifth-choice under John Eustace.

Several League One sides, including Blackpool, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Derby County, and Barnsley, are interested in signing Cosgrove.

Cosgrove's struggles at Birmingham City, with no goals in 16 games, have led to interest from other clubs who see his potential as a top-scorer in League One.

Sam Cosgrove's torrid time at Birmingham City after a lack of minutes in the 'Second City' looks set to come to an end with interest from League One.

Signing on a £2million deal from Aberdeen back in January 2021, Cosgrove was hailed as a top quality signing at St. Andrews with European experience at Pittodrie, alongside his endeavours in the Scottish Premiership. But it's not gone quite to plan in the Midlands, and now you could pose an argument to suggest that Cosgrove is fifth-choice under John Eustace.

As a result, there is interest from elsewhere - and with a plethora of clubs battling for Cosgrove's signature, Football League World takes a look at the latest on the Beverley-born star's future.

What is the latest on Sam Cosgrove?

After being found to be out of favour at Birmingham City, Alan Nixon reports that a number of League One sides are looking to secure the signing of the target man ahead of the transfer window ending.

According to the report, Blackpool are keen to secure the signing of Cosgrove on loan - despite interest from the likes of Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Derby County and Barnsley.

Blackpool are the front runners, though with Cosgrove perhaps looking for a permanent move after a sorry stint in the second city, that could invoke other interest. Teams rivalling the Seasiders are reportedly trying harder to sign the target man, whilst Nixon later states that Barnsley are trying very hard for his signing.

After losing Slobodan Tedic and James Norwood over the summer, it could be a welcome change for the Tykes who are slightly short on firepower - despite their 7-0 win over Port Vale on the opening weekend. Meanwhile, Charlton will need to replace the goals left behind by winger Jeresun Rak-Sakyi - and Cosgrove could go a long way to doing that.

Why is Sam Cosgrove out of favour at Birmingham City?

You can see why Birmingham City made a move for Cosgrove; he nabbed 47 goals in just 103 games at Aberdeen by the age of just 24 to become one of the most coveted talents in Scottish football.

But it simply hasn’t worked out for the Yorkshire-born striker at St. Andrews, with 16 games played - and no goals scored. Furthermore, three loan spells away from the club at Shrewsbury, AFC Wimbledon and Plymouth Argyle have seen him garner 65 appearances in League One, scoring just 11 goals in the process as he continues his struggle south of the border.

But he did notch eight for Plymouth last season as the Devon-based club won the third-tier - and as their fourth top-scorer, every indication suggests that Cosgrove could still be a very astute signing for clubs at the top end of the division, if they are to attempt to make it back to the second-tier.

Birmingham also boast the likes of Tyler Roberts, Scott Hogan, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Keshi Anderson, who can all play up front - and with Jutkiewicz offering a similar profile to Cosgrove, he would have to oust the experienced scorer if he was to break into Josh Eustace’s side.