Sam Cosgrove issues three-word Birmingham City message as Lee Bowyer revolution continues

Birmingham City are continuing to rise through the Championship under the watch of Lee Bowyer.

Since luring Bowyer to St Andrew’s and replacing Aitor Karanka with the ex-Charlton Athletic boss, Blues have won four out of six fixtures, losing just once.

The latest win came against Rotherham United on Sunday afternoon, which was significant in moving Birmingham well clear of trouble at the foot of the Championship table and heading towards safety.

The hero that day was Harlee Dean, who struck in the 88th minute to wrap up the points.

Dean has been at the forefront of Birmingham’s revolution under Bowyer, which is something that cannot be said of Sam Cosgrove, who was introduced shortly after Dean’s winner at the weekend.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to issue a message after Birmingham’s latest win and major step towards survival in the Championship:

Cosgrove hasn’t started a Championship fixture since linking up with Birmingham from Aberdeen in the January transfer window, with all 10 of his appearances coming from the bench.

At Blues, he’s competing with the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan for a starting berth under Bowyer.

The Verdict

One thing that Bowyer has managed to do at Birmingham is pull everyone together, whether that’s the players that are starting the game, or those with only a bit-part to play.

Cosgrove has struggled for minutes, which is a frustration, but he’s still proving to be a major part of the wider group at Birmingham, all working towards the goal of survival.

We see that here with this message.

