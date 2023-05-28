Midfielder Sam Clucas was among the players to depart Stoke City at the end of their contracts this summer.

Following a disappointing 16th-placed finish in the Championship, Alex Neil decided against renewing the contracts of a number of his squad, with Clucas, Demeaco Duhaney, Aden Flint, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Nick Powell all leaving the club.

It was a frustrating season for Clucas, who began the campaign as a regular under former manager Michael O'Neill, but he has made just five substitute appearances in all competitions since the end of September as he was plagued by a back injury.

Much was expected of Clucas when he arrived at the bet365 Stadium from Swansea City in August 2018 for £7 million and although he has shown glimpses of his quality, like many members of the Potters squad in recent years, he has largely failed to deliver on his potential.

The 32-year-old should have no shortage of suitors as he begins his search for a new club, but his wages could prove to be a stumbling block for any potential employers.

How much did Sam Clucas earn at Stoke City?

According to Capology, Clucas was Stoke's highest-paid contracted player this season.

Axel Tuanzebe and Ki-Jana Hoever, who were on loan from Manchester United and Liverpool respectively, both earned more than Clucas, but it is unlikely the Potters were paying their full wages.

Clucas was said to be earning £35,000 a week and £1,820,000 a year, which is considerably more than the next highest paid contracted player, Dwight Gayle, who earns £20,000 a week and £1,040,000 a year.

The Potters overall wage bill is £351,846 a week and £18,296,000 a year, which could explain why the Potters have opted for a clear out of some of those on big money such as Clucas, Powell and Jagielka.

Neil used the loan market to good effect in January, recruiting the likes of Tuanzebe, Hoever, Ben Pearson and Matija Sarkic and this could potentially be the way forward for the club this summer as they look to operate in a more sustainable manner.

Next season will be the Potters' sixth consecutive season in the Championship and there is no doubt the club's significant investment in transfer fees and wages has not been repaid as the team have underpefromed in recent years.

But after reducing the wage bill, Neil now has an opportunity to rebuild his squad as he attempts to mount a promotion push next term.