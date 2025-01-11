Charlton Athletic will need to get things right during the January transfer window if they are going to have any chance of reaching the League One play-offs this season.

The Addicks have found some momentum of late, but they are still mid-table in the third tier, so will need to build on their improved form when they return to league action against Rotherham United next weekend.

Manager Nathan Jones will no doubt be looking for ways to strengthen his squad before the end of the current transfer window, ahead of what will be a difficult challenge to finish in the top-six at the end of the campaign.

There are a few players who may be deemed surplus to requirements and allowed to leave The Valley this month, and it seems likely that Jones might need to wait until one or two of those fringe players are moved on before he can make any additions to his squad.

With that in mind, let's take a look at two potential deals that could benefit Charlton Athletic during the coming days.

Tayo Edun

Former Blackburn Rovers left-back Tayo Edun has not featured in League One for Charlton so far this season, with his only opportunities having arrived in cup competitions.

The 26-year-old did score against Cambridge United in the EFL Trophy during one of his few starts this term, although it was not enough to convince Jones to include him in his plans for league action.

With less than a year remaining on his contract at The Valley, and with it growing increasingly unlikely that Charlton will take up their option to extend his deal by a further year, there is every chance that Edun will leave SE7 before the end of the January transfer window.

Considering that Edun impressed in League One during a spell at Lincoln City a few years ago, it is likely that there could be a number of potential suitors in the EFL, and it would be no surprise to see him join a club either in the bottom half of the third tier or pushing for promotion from League Two.

Harry Cornick

If Edun were to leave Charlton in the next week or so, it may mean that the Addicks could bring in a new signing to strengthen their first-team squad.

One player that they have been linked with is Bristol City forward Harry Cornick, with journalist Darren Witcoop having suggested that the Addicks could be keen on a deal for the 29-year-old, along with fellow League One side Wrexham.

Cornick previously impressed under Nathan Jones during their time together at Luton Town, and with him having been told that he is allowed to leave Bristol City this month, it would be no surprise if the Welshman was interested in reuniting with his former player.

Charlton supporters will be well aware of what Cornick is capable of after he scored at The Valley in back-to-back seasons for the Hatters between 2019 and 2020.

Harry Cornick's stats for Luton Town (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 235 38 31

Some extra quality in the final third would be massive for Charlton as they look to mount a promotion push during the remainder of the campaign, so signing Cornick could greatly improve their chances of achieving their ambitions for the season.